Advertisement

Mount Vernon business owner found stabbed to death in her store

By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A homicide investigation is underway in Rockcastle County.

Police Chief Brian Carter says 54-year-old Famey Hellard, owner of The Glitter Box on Richmond Street in Mount Vernon, was found dead inside her business around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Police are calling it a homicide investigation.

Rockcastle County Coroner Marvin Owens says Hellard was stabbed to death and her body has been sent to Louisville for an autopsy.

Rockcastle County Schools Superintendent Carrie Ballinger says the schools in the Mount Vernon city limit are taking precautions and are on heightened alert.

Mount Vernon elementary, middle, and high school principles were asked to keep students in the building throughout the day.

“We feel like we have a very, very safe community," Ballinger said. "So, this is definitely a rare incidence for Rockcastle County.”

The investigation is ongoing and we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 196,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Kentucky attorney general says he never recommended murder charges in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Cameron said while some demanding accountability against the officers feel justice was not served, he says the facts won out.

News

Tenn. man accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old kidnapped from Louisiana Walmart

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Following an investigation, detectives concluded the 13-year-old had been raped by Funes-Flores during her stay at his apartment.

News

Bear found eating human remains in Campbell County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The body has been transported to Knoxville for autopsy and TWRA has set a trap for the bear.

News

NASCAR 2021 schedule includes stops in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The 2021 schedule has no midweek races on it because television ratings did not match the perceived fan enthusiasm for Wednesday nights.

Latest News

News

Tennessee’s medication abortion law blocked by judge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Both portions of that statute are now blocked from being implemented as these legal cases make their way through court.

News

Gang member, with history of human trafficking wanted in Knox Co. now in custody

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Washington was wanted in Knox County for violation of sexual offender registry requirements.

WVLT

Even cooler Friday and Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Last night’s cold front brought the rain. Two more cold fronts through early next week will keep temperatures below average for the next several days.

News

Yves Pons hosting virtual cooking class for Make-a-Wish Foundation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The tickets are $50 each and all proceeds will go directly to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

News

University of Tennessee students react to Presidential debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
We spoke with Tennessee College Republican Drake Lyle, and College Democrat Keely Sage about the issues.

News

Young Williams Animal Shelter offers $25 adoptions during ‘Empty the Shelter’ event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
On October 1-4, all adoptable pets at the shelter, excluding puppies, can be adopted for $25.