Murfreesboro police searching for porch pirate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for a porch pirate after a man was caught on camera stealing packages from a home Monday.

Detectives are asking for assistance in locating a man caught on doorbell camera stealing three Amazon packages from the porch of a home located on Atlas Street in Murfreesboro on September 28, 2020.

BOLO: PORCH PIRATE Detectives need help identifying and locating the man who stole three Amazon packages from the porch... Posted by Murfreesboro TN Police Department on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

“The man is recorded on a Ring doorbell camera parking in the driveway, walking up to the home and stealing the packages. He was driving a black SUV,” a release from the police department reads.

If you recognize the man in this video or know anything about the incident, you are asked to call Detective James Wilkerson at 629-201-5612.

