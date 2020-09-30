Murfreesboro police searching for porch pirate
Detectives are asking for assistance in locating a man caught on doorbell camera stealing three Amazon packages from the porch of a home located on Atlas Street in Murfreesboro on September 28, 2020.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for a porch pirate after a man was caught on camera stealing packages from a home Monday.
“The man is recorded on a Ring doorbell camera parking in the driveway, walking up to the home and stealing the packages. He was driving a black SUV,” a release from the police department reads.
If you recognize the man in this video or know anything about the incident, you are asked to call Detective James Wilkerson at 629-201-5612.
