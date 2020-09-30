Advertisement

NASCAR 2021 schedule includes stops in Tennessee

(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVLT/AP) - NASCAR announced new changes to the 2021 schedule Wednesday which include new stops in Tennessee.

Noticeably missing from the new lineup were the Kentucky Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway.

Michigan International Speedway, Dover International Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway each lost one of two Cup Series points races.

Atlanta Motor Speedway and Darlington Speedway in South Carolina each added a second race to their schedules.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will move the Cup Series cars to its road course after 27 years of racing on the big oval. The revamped “Brickyard Weekend” also will feature a new IndyCar Series race, making it a doubleheader for the second year in a row.

Speedway Motorsports will promote the road course event at COTA after moving its traditional spring date at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth to the venue. To compensate for the loss of the points race at TMS, Speedway Motorsports has moved the All-Star race from Charlotte to Fort Worth.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, including our passion for NASCAR and NASCAR will be even bigger and better in Texas in 2021 with the addition of this race in Austin,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

The All-Star race began in 1985 and was held at Charlotte Motor Speedway every year but one until this season, when the pandemic caused a relocation to Bristol Motor Speedway in East Tennessee.

Bristol will also experiment with a dirt race by filling the 0.533-mile bullring with dirt for the first race of its kind since Richard Petty won at the half-mile State Fairgrounds Speedway in Raleigh on September 30, 1970.

Kentucky Speedway is off the schedule for the first time since 2011. The original owners of the track in Sparta filed a federal lawsuit against NASCAR for the right to host a Cup Series race and the fight dragged on from 2005 until 2009. Speedway Motorsports eventually bought the property and moved a race to Kentucky in 2011.

NASCAR vowed to address it in 2021, the first year after the contracts expired. The pandemic this season forced a slew of changes, including doubleheader weekends, midweek races and a shared weekend with IndyCar.

The 2021 schedule has no midweek races on it because television ratings did not match the perceived fan enthusiasm for Wednesday nights.

