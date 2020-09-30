NC college student charged after two killed in crash

BOONE, N.C. (WVLT/WBTV) - A North Carolina college student was charged with two counts after allegedly hitting a man and woman in Boone while driving impaired in early September.

WBTV reported that 21-year-old Madison Mahagan was charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle after the incident, which left Tracy Lindamore and James Lindamore dead on September 4.

Investigators said Mahagan was traveling east on East King Street near an intersection when the victims were crossing the road in a crosswalk at the time of the crash around 11:00 p.m. The victims were pronounced dead on scene.

Mahagan was initially arrested at the scene for driving while impaired. On September 28, an indictment was issued for Mahagan. She turned herself in and was charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle.

WBTV reported Mahagan was placed under a $100,000 secured bond and later released after posting bond. She is expected in court on November 16.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.