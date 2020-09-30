NC couple accused of child sex crimes

CONCORD, N.C. (WVLT/WBTV) - A North Carolina couple faces several charges connected to sex crimes against a child under 13, officials said.

WBTV reported North Carolina police launched an investigation after Jeremy Mynes was arrested by police in July and charged with two counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. He was arrested, police said, following a tip that he had downloaded files that contained child porn.

Months later, officials said Mynes and his girlfriend, Destiny Myers, were arrested and charged with statutory rape of a child under the age of 13 and statutory sex offense of a child under 13.

A Concord man and his girlfriend are facing several charges involving sex offenses with a child under 13, according to investigators.

WBTV reported that Mynes was taken into federal custody and was being held without bond. Myers was taken to the Cabarrus County Jail and placed under a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.