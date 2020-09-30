Advertisement

NC couple accused of child sex crimes

A North Carolina couple faces several charges connected to sex crimes against a child under 13, officials said.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WBTV reported North Carolina police launched an investigation after Jeremy Mynes was arrested by police in July and charged with two counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. He was arrested, police said, following a tip that he had downloaded files that contained child porn.

Months later, officials said Mynes and his girlfriend, Destiny Myers, were arrested and charged with statutory rape of a child under the age of 13 and statutory sex offense of a child under 13.

WBTV reported that Mynes was taken into federal custody and was being held without bond. Myers was taken to the Cabarrus County Jail and placed under a $500,000 bond.

