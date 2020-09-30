Advertisement

New recording studio opens in Downtown Knoxville

Performers and musicians have been hit hard because of the pandemic. One Knoxville man is rocking the music world with a way to show off their talents.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 30, 2020
James Gilley runs Pro Motion. He just moved into a space in downtown Knoxville, above Scruffy City on Market Square.

“I started this thing 3 and a half years ago out of my parent’s house and I never would’ve thought in a million years we would be down on Market Square opening a brand-new business,” said Gilley.

Gilley had the idea of creating a music studio that does it all. He started a recording studio where they could film music videos, record live sessions, work on branding, and run the band’s bookings.

“Exposure is key in this industry. Everyone wants exposure and maximum exposure to get you where you wanna be. We provide the marketing behind the band to really push the band to really get them to the next level,” said Gilley.

The sessions can be broadcasted on Youtube and Facebook so people can see some of his artists in their element.

“COVID hit the music industry really hard,” said Gilley.

He says venues are starting to open back up and it’s the perfect time for musicians to record the songs they wrote during the quarantine.

“Right now is the perfect time for an artist to be recording their next album, to record the singles,” said Gilley.

