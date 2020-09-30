Advertisement

Parrots in British park moved after repeatedly swearing at visitors

Five parrots have been removed from public view at a British wildlife park after reportedly swearing at customers repeatedly.
FILE: African Grey Parrot(WVLT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The incidents began days after the birds were donated to the Lincolnshire Wildlife Park.

“It just went ballistic, they were all swearing,” the venue’s chief executive Steve Nichols told CNN Travel on Tuesday. “We were a little concerned about the children.” The parrots, named Eric, Jade, Elsie, Tyson and Billie, were given to the park from five different owners within the same week.

The birds shared a quarantining facility before being put on display, but staff noticed their propensity for foul language almost immediately.

“They literally, within a very short period of time, starting swearing at each other,” Nichols said. “'[Expletive]' is the most common one,” he explained -- “it’s a very easy one for them to learn” -- but the birds would utter “anything you can think of.”

Nichols said most customers enjoyed the birds' particular talents and hurled insults right back. “The visitors were giving them as much back as what they were giving to them,” Nichols said. However, the birds have been split up temporarily and removed from the park’s public areas out of concern for young visitors.

The park hopes that being separated will train them out of the cursing.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

