Pigeon Forge gets visit from Tennessee House Speaker

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Speaker of the House visited Sevier County schools Wednesday to see how reopenings are going.

Sevier County’s Director of Schools, Jack Parton, gave Speaker Cameron Sexton a tour of Pigeon Forge Intermediate.

In the classroom, he saw some of the 10,000 plastic dividers Sevier County built to keep coughing and sneezing within the students' own space.

Sexton said he wanted to get an idea of how things are going so when the legislature meets so they can look at ways to help with any issues.

“Well, each community is unique. Sevier County is unique considering all the tourism that comes here. We spent a lot of time talking about the hospitality industry, infrastructure was another thing. The issues are usually similar, but the needs are bigger or smaller depending on what it is,” said Sexton.

