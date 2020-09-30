Advertisement

Titans-Steelers Sunday night game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests, sources say

Four Titans players and five staff members have tested positive. The rescheduled game will be based on test results.
Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) celebrates with Kevin Byard (31) after Evans ran back a fumble 53 yards for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The NFL has reportedly decided to postpone the Week 4 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The decision comes after the Titans organization reported nine positive COVID-19 cases and suspended all in-person activities.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini said the NFL will postpone the game and consider rescheduling options. Possible options include moving the game to Monday or Tuesday night.

Four Titans players and five staff members have tested positive. The fate of the rescheduled game will be based on COVID-19 test results.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

