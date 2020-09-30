Titans-Steelers Sunday night game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests, sources say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The NFL has reportedly decided to postpone the Week 4 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The decision comes after the Titans organization reported nine positive COVID-19 cases and suspended all in-person activities.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini said the NFL will postpone the game and consider rescheduling options. Possible options include moving the game to Monday or Tuesday night.

Four Titans players and five staff members have tested positive. The fate of the rescheduled game will be based on COVID-19 test results.

Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Titans is being postponed per multiple sources. They are considering all options to reschedule, Monday night as one of them. This will all be based on test results. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 30, 2020

