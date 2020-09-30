Robert Tino Smoky Mountain festival kicks off Friday

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fall homecoming festival is returning to the gallery of one of the famous artists who captures the Smoky Mountains in paintings.

The Robert Tino Smoky Mountain Homecoming kicks off on Friday. They’ve planned lots of live music, food, arts and crafts.

Tino said with the festival being outside you can stay distant from other people.

“Most of this is outside. We are kind of limiting the number of people that go in the gallery. But that’s ok because most of it is outside. All of the food, the crafts the artwork is outside,” said Artist Robert A. Tino.

The Tino Homecoming is this weekend, and you can find it right off of Highway 66 as you enter Sevierville.

Remember, Old Douglas Dam Road will be closed during the festival weekend.

