Tenn. man accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old kidnapped from Louisiana Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Metro Nashville Police said a man was arrested after he reportedly sexually abused a 13-year-old who was kidnapped from a Louisiana Walmart.

According to police, a 13-year-old girl was reported missing in Louisiana in June. Metro police located the child at an apartment in Nashville with Orlin Funez-Flores, 28.

The child told police she was abducted from a Louisiana Walmart and raped by several strangers. According to reports, the child said she was able to escape and call Funez-Flores, who she named as a friend.

Following an investigation, detectives concluded the 13-year-old had been raped by Funes-Flores during her stay at his apartment.

Funez-Flores was taken arrested Monday night and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated statutory rape, and an unrelated domestic assault charge. His bond was set at $30,000.

