Advertisement

Tenn. man accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old kidnapped from Louisiana Walmart

Following an investigation, detectives concluded the 13-year-old had been raped by Funes-Flores during her stay at his apartment.
Orlin Funez-Flores
Orlin Funez-Flores(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Metro Nashville Police said a man was arrested after he reportedly sexually abused a 13-year-old who was kidnapped from a Louisiana Walmart.

According to police, a 13-year-old girl was reported missing in Louisiana in June. Metro police located the child at an apartment in Nashville with Orlin Funez-Flores, 28.

The child told police she was abducted from a Louisiana Walmart and raped by several strangers. According to reports, the child said she was able to escape and call Funez-Flores, who she named as a friend.

Following an investigation, detectives concluded the 13-year-old had been raped by Funes-Flores during her stay at his apartment.

Funez-Flores was taken arrested Monday night and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated statutory rape, and an unrelated domestic assault charge. His bond was set at $30,000.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 196,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Kentucky attorney general says he never recommended murder charges in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Cameron said while some demanding accountability against the officers feel justice was not served, he says the facts won out.

News

Bear found eating human remains in Campbell County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The body has been transported to Knoxville for autopsy and TWRA has set a trap for the bear.

News

NASCAR 2021 schedule includes stops in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The 2021 schedule has no midweek races on it because television ratings did not match the perceived fan enthusiasm for Wednesday nights.

Latest News

News

Tennessee’s medication abortion law blocked by judge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Both portions of that statute are now blocked from being implemented as these legal cases make their way through court.

News

Gang member, with history of human trafficking wanted in Knox Co. now in custody

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Washington was wanted in Knox County for violation of sexual offender registry requirements.

WVLT

Even cooler Friday and Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Last night’s cold front brought the rain. Two more cold fronts through early next week will keep temperatures below average for the next several days.

News

Yves Pons hosting virtual cooking class for Make-a-Wish Foundation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The tickets are $50 each and all proceeds will go directly to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

News

University of Tennessee students react to Presidential debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
We spoke with Tennessee College Republican Drake Lyle, and College Democrat Keely Sage about the issues.

News

Young Williams Animal Shelter offers $25 adoptions during ‘Empty the Shelter’ event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
On October 1-4, all adoptable pets at the shelter, excluding puppies, can be adopted for $25.