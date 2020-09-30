Advertisement

Tenn. man allegedly kills parents in murder-suicide

Three people are dead after a murder-suicide that occurred Tuesday in Springfield, investigators said.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Three people are dead after a murder-suicide that occurred Tuesday in Springfield, investigators said.

Deputies in Robertson County are investigating the deaths of 62-year-old Sherry Green, 74-year-old Matthew Green and the suicide of 51-year-old Joseph Green.

WTVF reported the incident occurred at a home on Green Road. Deputies responded to reports of a possible gunshot wound. Once at the home, they found the suspect, Joseph Green, dead in the back yard with a gun nearby.

Officials said they found his stepmother and father dead inside the home.

WTVF reported investigators said they found evidence and a note indicating the family had been domestic issues leading up to the murder-suicide.

