Tenn. man allegedly kills parents in murder-suicide

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Three people are dead after a murder-suicide that occurred Tuesday in Springfield, investigators said.

Deputies in Robertson County are investigating the deaths of 62-year-old Sherry Green, 74-year-old Matthew Green and the suicide of 51-year-old Joseph Green.

WTVF reported the incident occurred at a home on Green Road. Deputies responded to reports of a possible gunshot wound. Once at the home, they found the suspect, Joseph Green, dead in the back yard with a gun nearby.

Officials said they found his stepmother and father dead inside the home.

WTVF reported investigators said they found evidence and a note indicating the family had been domestic issues leading up to the murder-suicide.

