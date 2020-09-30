Advertisement

Titans have NFL’s 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on

If they kick off Sunday, the Titans will have spent three days in virtual, video meetings with possibly only a walk-through Saturday.
Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser (86) celebrates with offensive guard Rodger Saffold (76) after Firkser scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser (86) celebrates with offensive guard Rodger Saffold (76) after Firkser scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Tennessee Titans won’t be back inside their building until Saturday at the earliest because of eight positive tests for the coronavirus, the first outbreak to hit the NFL as it tries to play a full schedule amid the pandemic.

Tennessee is scheduled to host Pittsburgh in a matchup of two of the league’s seven remaining undefeated teams on Sunday, and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said his team has been “given a mandate” to prepare as if the game will be played on time — even if the Titans are unable to practice.

“We’re going to trust the medical experts,” Tomlin said. “If they deem it safe for us to proceed, we’re going to go down there with the intention of playing and playing to win.”

Tennessee suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL said three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus. The NFL had played three weeks without a COVID-19 outbreak. Now, the Titans will become the first significant in-season test of the league’s virus protocols.

The Minnesota Vikings also suspended in-person activities Tuesday following the Titans' test results. The Titans beat the Vikings 31-30 in Minneapolis last weekend.

“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the (players union), including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the league said in a statement.

The Titans placed a pair of key players, defensive captain and lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley, on the reserve/COVID-19 list later Tuesday.

“All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration,” the NFL said. “We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”

If they kick off Sunday, the Titans will have spent three days in virtual, video meetings with possibly only a walk-through Saturday. The prospect of a team facing a competitive disadvantage because of the virus was not a surprise to Tomlin.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE: Trial resumes for man accused of killing, dismembering parents at Knox Co. home

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alivia Harris and Megan Sadler
WARNING: This case may contain disturbing details.

News

IHOP introduces own twist to happy hour

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
On Monday, the restaurant launched a new happy hour menu available from 2-10 p.m. each day.

News

Tennessee appeals court upholds school voucher ruling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Known as education savings accounts, the program would allow eligible Tennessee families to use up to $7,300 in public tax dollars on private schooling tuition.

News

Tractor-trailer fire causes major traffic delays on I-40 in Knox County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Knoxville officials reported a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 40 East near mile marker 373 and Campbell Station.

Latest News

News

Former Vol Albert Haynesworth arrested following alleged domestic violence incident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Haynesworth was taken into custody after being told several times by officers to stop yelling and cursing.

News

Will Sevier County mayor renew expiring mask mandate? Order expires Sept. 30

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Governor Bill Lee has signed an executive order allowing local governments to extend mask requirements. In Sevier County, people are waiting to hear if the mask mandate will continue through the busy fall tourist season.

WVLT

A second shot of fall weather comes in tonight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Last night’s cold front brought the rain. Two more cold fronts through early next week will keep temperatures below average for the next several days.

News

Tenn. man allegedly kills parents in murder-suicide

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Three people are dead after a murder-suicide that occurred Tuesday in Springfield, investigators said.

News

NC couple accused of child sex crimes

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A North Carolina couple faces several charges connected to sex crimes against a child under 13, officials said.

News

Suspect in custody following Oak Ridge bank robbery

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday evening.