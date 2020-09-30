Tractor-trailer fire causes major traffic delays on I-40 in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville officials reported a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 40 East near mile marker 373 and Campbell Station.

The fire was reported around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday and left the right lane completely blocked. The scene of the incident is expected to be cleared by 8 a.m.

Due to the incident, high traffic volumes are being reported on I-40 East. Westbound traffic is experiencing no delays. Traffic is expected to be cleared by 8:15 a.m.

WATCH: Truck fire is slowing traffic on I-40 east near Campbell Station Rd. Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

