University of Tennessee students react to Presidential debate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday’s Presidential debate is garnering reactions from voters, including college students. WVLT spoke with Tennessee College Republican Drake Lyle, and College Democrat Keely Sage about the issues.

Do you feel any voters your age have more clarity after last night’s debate?

“Yes. I also think that there are not a ton of undecided voters I think at this point everyone has made up their mind but this definitely I think was the most thing we have seen so far, if we look at the numbers people’s opinions really didn’t shift with each of the parties nominating conventions and some of the things recently so I think at this point people have made of their minds," said Sage.

“I’m going to have to agree with Keely on that one. I think both parties are fighting for a very small percentage of undecided voters and a few midwestern swing states and I really think this election is going to come down to turn out. I think too we saw a lot of discussion about mail-in ballots regardless of your opinion on that there’s going to be some contest of courts that are going to decide that. I think both parties should be worried about what’s getting thrown out because simple mistakes can disqualify them so I really think it’s going to come down to turn out.”

We also asked them about major issues for young voters heading to the polls and what they’d like to see from the next debate.

