Advertisement

US says it will block palm oil from large Malaysian producer

A little girl holds palm oil fruit collected from a plantation in Sumatra, Indonesia, Nov. 13, 2017. An Associated Press investigation has found many palm oil workers in Indonesia and neighboring Malaysia endure exploitation, including child labor.
A little girl holds palm oil fruit collected from a plantation in Sumatra, Indonesia, Nov. 13, 2017. An Associated Press investigation has found many palm oil workers in Indonesia and neighboring Malaysia endure exploitation, including child labor.(Binsar Bakkara | AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An official from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday the agency will detain shipments of palm oil and its products from FGV Holdings Berhad in Malaysia after a wide range of labor abuse indicators were found, including physical and sexual violence and forced child labor.

The withhold release order will be effective immediately following a yearlong investigation, said Brenda Smith, executive assistant commissioner at the agency’s Office of Trade.

FGV is one of the world’s largest palm oil companies and is connected to Felda, which is owned by the Malaysian government.

The order comes days after an Associated Press investigation exposed a litany of labor abuses in the palm oil industry in Malaysia and Indonesia, including on a Felda plantation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Ralph Abraham discusses the SCOTUS vacancy

Updated: moments ago

News

New death reported as active COVID-19 cases decrease in Knox County

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Active COVID-19 cases in Knox County decreased Wednesday, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

National

Abraham reacts to the first debate

Updated: 15 minutes ago

National

Hot, dry conditions stoke devastating California wildfires

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Glass and Zogg fires are among nearly 30 wildfires burning in California.

WVLT

A second shot of fall weather comes in tonight

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Last night’s cold front brought the rain. Two more cold fronts through early next week will keep temperatures below average for the next several days.

Latest News

National

NFL: Steelers and Titans will play Monday or Tuesday

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The NFL said Sunday’s Steelers-Titans game is being postponed and moved to Monday or Tuesday amid the Titans' coronavirus outbreak.

News

49 dead cats, 161 living felines recovered from Ohio animal facility

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Prosecutors said they will review the case to decide whether criminal charges should be filed.

News

Intoxicated man arrested, 4 children hospitalized following Knoxville crash

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to police, Dixon admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day and said he had taken “hydros” before.

National

AG seeks delay in releasing Breonna Taylor grand jury files

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office filed a motion Wednesday morning asking for a week’s delay to enable the redaction of names and personal information.

News

Titans-Steelers Sunday night game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests, sources say

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Four Titans players and five staff members have tested positive. The rescheduled game will be based on test results.

National

Economy plunges 31.4% in spring but big rebound expected

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The U.S. economy plunged at an unprecedented rate this spring and even with a record rebound expected in the just-ended third quarter, the U.S. economy will likely shrink this year, the first time that has happened since the Great Recession.