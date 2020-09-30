Advertisement

Will Sevier County mayor renew expiring mask mandate? Order expires Sept. 30

Governor Bill Lee has signed an executive order allowing local governments to extend mask requirements. In Sevier County, people are waiting to hear if the mask mandate will continue through the busy fall tourist season.
Sevier County Dolly Parton statue wears a mask / Source: (WVLT)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee has signed an executive order allowing local governments to extend mask requirements. However, restrictions on businesses and gathering sizes in counties with a state-run health department have been removed.

In Sevier County, people are waiting to hear if the mask mandate will continue through the busy fall tourist season.

Kelly Johnson, who owns a dozen restaurants in Sevier County including Pit Bar-B-Que, said at one point they couldn’t keep up with all the business they’d had already.

“We had to close our restaurants one day a week every week since July because it’s so busy and there’s a labor shortage and that was the only way we could survive,” Johnson said.

That’s one problem she’s mastered. Now, she said she worries another will be added to her plate.

“If we lose the mask mandate tomorrow, it will be an additional challenge for sure,” Johnson said.

Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday he is allowing county mayor’s to make their own decision to either extend or end a mask mandate that expires Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. That includes Sevier County, Mayor Larry Waters.

The date comes at a time where the county is expecting a flood of visitors. People already here are responding to the thought of a no mask order.

“It wouldn’t keep me from coming I still wanna enjoy myself it’s a beautiful place mask or no mask,” said one visitor.

Another visitor said if there no mask mandate he doesn’t think he’d revisit the area until cases are lower.

Though cases are slowly rising, the county reports a deep drop of nearly 300 cases from the start of the month.

WVLT News reached out to Waters' office to and was sent a statement saying "A decision will be made once the governor issues the executive order that details his remarks from today.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

