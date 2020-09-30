Young Williams Animal Shelter offers $25 adoptions during ‘Empty the Shelter’ event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young Williams Animal Shelter teamed up with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to help o reduce adoption fees and find forever homes during Empty the Shelters.

On October 1-4, all adoptable pets at the shelter, excluding puppies, can be adopted for $25.

To adopt, apply online and schedule your appointment between Oct. 1-4.

Our shelter is full of cats and dogs waiting to be adopted this fall," Young-Williams Animal Center CEO Janet Testerman says. “We hope this Empty the Shelters event will ensure animals at our shelter find their forever homes. The more adoptions we have, the more space we can offer for stray and lost pets.”

The adoption special at Young-Williams Animal Center will be available from Thursday, Oct. 1-Sunday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., with a break from 1-2 p.m. for animal quiet time.

Pets will be available for adoption at the main shelter at 3201 Division St., off Sutherland Avenue, and the Animal Village satellite adoption location at 6400 Kingston Pike.

Every animal adopted at Young-Williams Animal Center during the special promotion will receive the same services covered by the regular adoption fees, which include a veterinary exam, spay/neuter surgery, some standard vaccinations and a microchip with registration.

