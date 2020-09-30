Yves Pons hosting virtual cooking class for Make-a-Wish Foundation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Vol Yves Pons announced he will host a virtual cooking class to benefit the East Tenessee Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The virtual cooking class will be held via Zoom on Sunday, October 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pons will host the two-hour interactive class and teach participants how to make a French entree and dessert.

Individuals interested in attending the class can purchase tickets online. The tickets are $50 each and all proceeds will go directly to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

