Bear arrives at Pennsylvania police department on top of garbage truck

Officers at a police department in Pennsylvania got quite a surprise Wednesday morning.
The Kidder Township Police Department posted pictures of its early-morning visitor--a large black bear on top of a county waste vehicle.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
According to Fox 43, an officer with the police department said, “We can only assume it was sick of going for the small, small amount of trash in the garbage pails and went for the big prize.”

Bear Complaint this morning. He managed to come right to the police station on the garbage truck...

Posted by Kidder Township Police on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

