Blount Co. road closed following gas line break

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County officials closed a road Thursday afternoon after a natural gas line break.

The break happened on Hinkle Road. The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident.

Due to the break, Hinkle Road is closed between Burnett Station and Hinkle Estates Road.

Blount Co. Natural gas line break has Hinkle Rd. closed between Burnett Station and Hinkle Estates Rd. pic.twitter.com/apyUTCJsFy — Seymour VFD Alerts (@SeymourVFDAlert) October 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.