Blount Co. road closed following gas line break
The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department has responded to the incident.
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County officials closed a road Thursday afternoon after a natural gas line break.
The break happened on Hinkle Road. The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident.
Due to the break, Hinkle Road is closed between Burnett Station and Hinkle Estates Road.
