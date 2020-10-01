California to study reparations for Black Americans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California will develop detailed proposals for granting reparations to Black Americans under a new law.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law on Wednesday.

It sets up a nine-member task force to come up with a plan for how the state could give reparations to Black Americans.

The task force must give its recommendations to the state Legislature one year after its first meeting.

The law would not limit the reparations to slavery.

But it does require the task force to give special consideration for black people who are descendants of slaves.

Similar proposals have been introduced in Congress for decades but have never passed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.