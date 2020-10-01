Cast your vote for the NPS’ Fat Bear contest

(WVLT/CBS) - Though the pandemic has cancelled many activities, Alaska’s Katmai National Park Fat Bear Week contest remains in play. The annual competition--which began in 2014--kicked off Wednesday and asks voters to decide which brown bear at Brooks River is the plumpest.

The winner will be crowned 2020′s Fattest Bear. The contestants are pitted against eachother in a March Madness-style bracket showing their names, numbers and photos.

Here's how to participate in #FatBearWeek: this is an elimination tournament to determine who will be crowned 2020's fattest bear on the Brooks River. For each pairing of bears, you will be given the opportunity to vote on our new #FatBearWeek website, https://t.co/bcJqAzVU3F pic.twitter.com/wCQTu4zUmM — Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) September 29, 2020

Each day of the contest voters online will get to advance their pick for 2020′s fattest bear until the final match on October 6. Voting is open each day from noon to 10 p.m.

The reigning champion, Holly, is defending her title against a host of opponents, including past winner Otis.

“A fat bear is a healthy bear, and it’s something to celebrate,” Andrew Lavalle, then a park ranger at Katmai National Park, told CBS News in 2018. He explained at the time that brown bears have to eat a year’s worth of food in six months to prepare for hibernation.

