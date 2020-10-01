Chattanooga police searching for missing woman with mental illness

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Chattanooga Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing earlier this week.

According to CPD, the family of Callie Secunda said they haven’t seen or spoken to their relative since September.

Secunda is described as a 25-year-old white woman with grey eyes and brown hair. She is around five feet, five inches tall and weighs 215 pounds.

Secunda was last seen leaving her mother’s house located at 102 N Parkside Avenue wearing blue paper pajamas. Her family says she has a long term mental illness and suffers from depression.

If you have any information surrounding Secunda’s whereabouts, you are asked to call CPD at423-698-2525.

