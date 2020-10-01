Chrissy Teigen shares loss of baby on social media

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Model Chrissy Teigen shared a heartbreaking post on her Instagram page Tuesday night announcing that she had lost her baby. She shared that it was after complications of excessive bleeding.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote.

This was the third child she and husband, singer John Legend, shared together. The couple announced the pregnancy in August.

“We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack—I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.