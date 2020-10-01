Claiborne Co. nurse charged with prescription fraud charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Claiborne County nurse was indicted on prescription fraud charges Thursday after she allegedly used her nursing license to get controlled substances.

According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Kristen Ann Powell, 40, was indicted on charges including four counts of Forgery, four counts of Criminal Simulation, and four counts of Obtaining Prescriptions by Fraud.

The TBI Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division was notified by the Tennessee Department of Health Division of Health Related Boards, that Powell was “using her position as a registered nurse at a medical facility in New Tazewell to fraudulently obtain controlled substances” back in June.

After an investigation, the TBI says they found evidence that Powell forged hydrocodone prescriptions and had them filled for her personal use.

On Thursday, Powell was arrested and booked into the Claiborne County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

