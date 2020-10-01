Cooler for high school football, Vols home opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cool air may be a bit delayed, but it may require you to keep a jacket around for the next two days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A weak cold front dropped through this morning, but it didn’t bring much in the way of showers or cooler air...yet. We’ll soak up the sunshine Thursday afternoon with highs around the lower 70s. As we approach sunset, those numbers will slide through the 60s and 50s.

We get real chilly Friday morning. We’re calling for mid 40s in the Valley while upper 30s are possible up a bit higher. Friday afternoon is nearly 15 degrees below average as highs barely sneak into the lower 60s. That means high school football will be kicking off in the upper 50s and wrapping up in the upper 40s!

For Saturday's home opener (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is also expected to be a chilly morning with more lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. You’ll want a heavier jacket as you get ready to tailgate for the Vols’ home opener. For the Volunteers kickoff at noon Saturday, we will only be in the upper 50s! Talk about chilly! Your I’m All Vol forecast looks good by the end of the game, cracking the 60s! Some folks in the west stands may need to hold onto the jacket as the shade takes over that half of the stadium.

Your next shot at rain returns late next Sunday into Monday, but the trend lately has been a bit drier. Highs both days will hover around 70 degrees.

After that we have a nice forecast Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures steadily rise through the 70s.

