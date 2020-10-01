Discover unique ways to enjoy fall in the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each fall, visitors come to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park to experience the changing leaves.

The Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority (SMTDA) has been encouraging safe and affordable travel with their #CloserToHome campaign since it launched in May of this year.

This year, the leaves are forecasted to begin turning in early October and should finish in the beginning of November, with the peak around mid-October.

“Visitors flock to Blount County during the fall to enjoy the seasonable temperatures and amazing backdrop of the changing foliage. Couples, families and friends find no shortage of ways to take advantage of all the natural beauty our area has to offer," Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchel said.

The following locations were listed as some of the best spots to enjoy the fall foliage:

· Rich Mountain Road in Cades Cove – This one-way gravel road leads you up to Rich Mountain and provides a variety of views. This windy road sees a lot less traffic and ends in Townsend. It is only open seasonally, so be sure to schedule a trip before it closes to the public on November 9.

· The Missing Link on Foothills Parkway – Another drive that allows visitors to behold the colorful scenery is the 1.65-mile section of the Foothills Parkway located between Walland and Wears Valley, known as the ‘Missing Link’. Known for its incredible mountain views, the ‘Missing Link’ is a popular driving destination that offers pull-off spots with a great deal of parking to observe the foliage from viewing areas and even snap a few pictures.

· The Dragon/US 129 – Motorcycle enthusiasts come from across the country to ride this famed 11-mile stretch featuring 318 curves. Passing through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, there are many opportunities for drivers and motorcyclists to enjoy the natural beauty of the park.

· Gregory Ridge Trail – For those who enjoy a good hike, this hiking trail is accessible through Cades Cove. Not for beginners, this 11.5-mile round trip hike leads to Gregory Ridge Bald which offers an outstanding vantage point of the Smokies. To break up the trip, there is a campsite two miles from the trailhead.

· Maryville-Alcoa Greenway – This paved greenway offers something for everyone. With hiking trails, parks and beautiful views, the nine-mile greenway bridging the cities of Alcoa and Maryville is a great option to enjoy the changing leaves and excellent for cyclists or families with strollers.

· Blue Goose Farm and Vineyards – If the idea of savoring an award-winning wine while appreciating the fall weather is appealing, this family-owned winery is ideal. Located just outside of Maryville, their vineyard is famous for its views of the Great Smoky Mountains as well as their locally made wines.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.