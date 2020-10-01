Advertisement

Discover unique ways to enjoy fall in the Smokies

This year, the leaves are forecasted to begin turning in early October and should finish in the beginning of November, with the peak around mid-October.
The Foothills Parkway now has two finished sections at each end of the 72-mile corridor. On the western side, it goes on for 33 continuous miles from Chilhowee to Wears Valley, which is a new experience for motorists and cyclists. On the eastern side, the other section extends six miles from Cosby to I-40, with views of Mt. Cammerer.
The Foothills Parkway now has two finished sections at each end of the 72-mile corridor. On the western side, it goes on for 33 continuous miles from Chilhowee to Wears Valley, which is a new experience for motorists and cyclists. On the eastern side, the other section extends six miles from Cosby to I-40, with views of Mt. Cammerer.(Mindy Payne | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each fall, visitors come to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park to experience the changing leaves.

The Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority (SMTDA) has been encouraging safe and affordable travel with their #CloserToHome campaign since it launched in May of this year.

This year, the leaves are forecasted to begin turning in early October and should finish in the beginning of November, with the peak around mid-October.

“Visitors flock to Blount County during the fall to enjoy the seasonable temperatures and amazing backdrop of the changing foliage. Couples, families and friends find no shortage of ways to take advantage of all the natural beauty our area has to offer," Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchel said.

The following locations were listed as some of the best spots to enjoy the fall foliage:

· Rich Mountain Road in Cades Cove – This one-way gravel road leads you up to Rich Mountain and provides a variety of views. This windy road sees a lot less traffic and ends in Townsend. It is only open seasonally, so be sure to schedule a trip before it closes to the public on November 9.

· The Missing Link on Foothills Parkway – Another drive that allows visitors to behold the colorful scenery is the 1.65-mile section of the Foothills Parkway located between Walland and Wears Valley, known as the ‘Missing Link’. Known for its incredible mountain views, the ‘Missing Link’ is a popular driving destination that offers pull-off spots with a great deal of parking to observe the foliage from viewing areas and even snap a few pictures.

· The Dragon/US 129 – Motorcycle enthusiasts come from across the country to ride this famed 11-mile stretch featuring 318 curves. Passing through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, there are many opportunities for drivers and motorcyclists to enjoy the natural beauty of the park.

· Gregory Ridge Trail – For those who enjoy a good hike, this hiking trail is accessible through Cades Cove. Not for beginners, this 11.5-mile round trip hike leads to Gregory Ridge Bald which offers an outstanding vantage point of the Smokies. To break up the trip, there is a campsite two miles from the trailhead.

· Maryville-Alcoa Greenway – This paved greenway offers something for everyone. With hiking trails, parks and beautiful views, the nine-mile greenway bridging the cities of Alcoa and Maryville is a great option to enjoy the changing leaves and excellent for cyclists or families with strollers.

· Blue Goose Farm and Vineyards – If the idea of savoring an award-winning wine while appreciating the fall weather is appealing, this family-owned winery is ideal. Located just outside of Maryville, their vineyard is famous for its views of the Great Smoky Mountains as well as their locally made wines.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Titans-Steelers game rescheduled to later in season due to COVID-19, sources say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to Schefter a player and a staff member tested positive on Thursday.

News

Titans will still allow limited amount of fans at games, despite COVID outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The NFL said, depending on case counts, the Titans could be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday.

News

More evidence to be presented in trial of Joel Guy Jr. as court resumes on day 4

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Trial resumes for the man accused of brutally murdering his parents at their Knox County home.

News

Tennessee reports decrease in unemployment claims one week following spike

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Knox County reported 7,608 continued claims.

Latest News

News

Yorkie’s death at airport facility fuels legal fight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The death of a Yorkshire terrier in U.S. custody is fueling a messy legal battle.

News

Morristown police searching for missing 38-year-old man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to police, 38-year-old Nathan Klusman was last seen on Sept. 7.

News

N95 mask maker to create 220-job, $25M Tennessee facility

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Moldex also plans to build a distribution center on the 21-acre site in Wilson County.

News

Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Middle Tenn. teen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Hale was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at her home around 5 p.m.

News

Lenoir City woman arrested after leading deputies on multi-county chase

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The chase began in Loudon County and continued into Roane and Anderson Counties.

News

Chrissy Teigen shares loss of baby on social media

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chrissy Teigen and husband, singer John Legend, share the news of losing their third child on social media.