Drive-In at the Midway announces October lineup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The votes are in!

The October lineup for Drive-In at the Midway has been released based on a public vote.

With more than 1,500 votes cast, the No. 1 choice of moviegoers is “Hocus Pocus” (PG, 1993), which will be the final movie screened on Oct. 30. “Aladdin” (G, 1992) will launch the series on Oct. 9, and “Ferris Beuller’s Day Off” (PG13, 1986) will be shown on Oct. 16. There will not be a movie on Oct. 24.

Admission to the screening is free, but moviegoers must register online to gain entrance.

Each vehicle in attendance may bring in the number of passengers for which it is rated (number of seatbelts). Vehicles will also have an adjacent parking space for blankets or lawn chairs. Attendees must have an FM radio to hear the movie.

Moviegoers are required to socially distance and wear a face mask when moving around the grounds. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available on site.

