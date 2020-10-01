Advertisement

East Tenn. organizations offer help to women following miscarriage

According to research by the Mayo Clinic, as many as 1 in 4 known pregnancies end in miscarriage.
(WJHG)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
(WVLT) - Model Chrissy Teigen shared a heartbreaking post on her Instagram page Tuesday night announcing that she had lost her baby. She shared the loss was after complications of excessive bleeding.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote.

Multiple organizations across East Tennessee provide support and counseling to women who have experienced miscarriages.

Covenant Health- Covenant Health offers grief support groups for women and families that have lost babies as the result of miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth and newborn death. They also offer a kids camp for children who are dealing with a loss.

Fort Sanders Perinatal Center- Fort Sanders currently has a virtual option for women dealing with miscarriage and stillbirth. The Facebook group aims to provide resources and support for women.

Project Gabriel - The organization offers in-person and online support groups and resources to help cope with a miscarriage.

