East Tennessee family’s orchard business thrives in 8th generation

COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fresh-picked flavor, word-of-mouth and hard work have been helping the Carver family survive now into their eighth generation of their orchard business in Cosby, Tennessee. By late morning, the parking lot of this place off the beaten path fills with cars with license plates from various counties and states, as folks flock to this spot near the Foothills Parkway.

“Dad came down here and set this one down here,” said Danny Carver of the current orchard that his family established in 1946. That was after the family had to leave their farmland in what is now Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

A colorful, hand-painted menu board lists a long menu of apple varieties for sale in the market right on the family orchard property. “Incorporated some of the old, old varieties in with the new. We have about 120 different types,” explained Carver.

His two grown daughters help with the business, as does his wife, Irene, who runs the restaurant and granddaughter, Kylen Thompson, who is attending college to earn an agriculture business degree. Her main job now is waiting tables at the restaurant. “My grandma does let me off so I can do college classes," she said.

Kylen remembers being around the family business with her mother, Danielle Weatherby, since she was very young. “Four or five-years-old, I remember coming out here with my mom, and she would bake pies in the morning, help grade apples at night.”

Weatherby admits she is teaching a tough love approach to business for her daughter, wanting to pass along the values she’s learned from her parents. “He and my mom have such a work ethic that it’s inspiring to watch.”

The elder Carvers say even with some extra hired help, family members who take part in the orchard, market and restaurant business all have to pitch in with physical labor.

“It’s our way of living. It’s what we know,” said Irene. “And the orchard is the backbone to the business.”

“Family farms is the backbone of America,” said Danny, hoping the next generations will continue what he’s been passing on.

The Carvers have a candy store on site and plan on adding another country store eventually - all promoting local or regional goods. You can check it out here.

