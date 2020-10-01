Advertisement

East Tennessee family’s orchard business thrives in 8th generation

The family’s granddaughter plans to continue the tradition.
Family-run orchard and market/restaurant business continues in 8th generation.
Family-run orchard and market/restaurant business continues in 8th generation.(WVLT)
By Anne Brock
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fresh-picked flavor, word-of-mouth and hard work have been helping the Carver family survive now into their eighth generation of their orchard business in Cosby, Tennessee. By late morning, the parking lot of this place off the beaten path fills with cars with license plates from various counties and states, as folks flock to this spot near the Foothills Parkway.

“Dad came down here and set this one down here,” said Danny Carver of the current orchard that his family established in 1946. That was after the family had to leave their farmland in what is now Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

A colorful, hand-painted menu board lists a long menu of apple varieties for sale in the market right on the family orchard property. “Incorporated some of the old, old varieties in with the new. We have about 120 different types,” explained Carver.

His two grown daughters help with the business, as does his wife, Irene, who runs the restaurant and granddaughter, Kylen Thompson, who is attending college to earn an agriculture business degree. Her main job now is waiting tables at the restaurant. “My grandma does let me off so I can do college classes," she said.

Kylen remembers being around the family business with her mother, Danielle Weatherby, since she was very young. “Four or five-years-old, I remember coming out here with my mom, and she would bake pies in the morning, help grade apples at night.”

Weatherby admits she is teaching a tough love approach to business for her daughter, wanting to pass along the values she’s learned from her parents. “He and my mom have such a work ethic that it’s inspiring to watch.”

The elder Carvers say even with some extra hired help, family members who take part in the orchard, market and restaurant business all have to pitch in with physical labor.

“It’s our way of living. It’s what we know,” said Irene. “And the orchard is the backbone to the business.”

“Family farms is the backbone of America,” said Danny, hoping the next generations will continue what he’s been passing on.

The Carvers have a candy store on site and plan on adding another country store eventually - all promoting local or regional goods. You can check it out here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘No indication’ of a black bear in area after scavanged human remains found in Campbell County

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The body has been transported to Knoxville for autopsy and TWRA has set a trap for the bear.

News

Florida man arrested for throwing Bible at deputies

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Florida man faces several charges after deputies said he threw the good Book at them--literally.

WVLT

Cooler for high school football, Vols home opener

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Bowling
The cool air may be a bit delayed, but it may require you to keep a jacket around for the next two days.

News

Run a Knoxville 5k and be a child’s superhero

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anne Brock
Superhero 5K runs October 1 - 17

Latest News

News

Claiborne Co. nurse charged with prescription fraud charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
After an investigation, the TBI says they found evidence that Powell forged hydrocodone prescriptions and had them filled for her personal use.

News

Maryville school brings home second national award

Updated: 1 hour ago
Foothills Elementary wins it's second National Blue Ribbon Award.

News

Get a haircut for a good cause with KARM and Alchemy Salon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Could you use a little trim? Well you can soon be able to get one while serving a good cause.

News

East Tenn. organizations offer help to women following miscarriage

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to research by the Mayo Clinic, as many as 1 in 4 known pregnancies end in miscarriage.

News

Sevierville police warn of catalytic converter thefts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Sevierville Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout after a rash of catalytic converter thefts.

News

KPD looking for suspects accused of assaulting store clerk during attempted robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
If you recognize the individuals in the photo, or know anything about the incident, you are asked to call 865-215-7137.