Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Middle Tenn. teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A statewide Endangered Child Alert was issued Thursday morning for a 14-year-old girl missing from Smith County.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Destiny Hale is believed to be headed to the Memphis area.

Hale was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at her home around 5 p.m.

The 14-year-old is described as five feet two inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has scars on her lower forearm, according to TBI.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

