Florida man arrested for throwing Bible at deputies

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — A Florida man faces several charges after deputies said he threw the good Book at them--literally.

Deputies in Marion County said the suspect, Robert Hoskins, confronted three of them and a trainee while they were responding to a burglary call. According to the sheriff’s office, Hoskins told them he had a Bible behind his back before shouting “I commend you.” That’s when deputies said he threw it at them.

The sheriff’s office said Hoskins kept coming at them aggressively and would not stop. One of the deputies deployed his Taser, and they subdued Hoskins. He was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail.

WTSP reported that Hoskins faces several charges, including burglary and battery on a law enforcement officer.

