Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween’ begins Thursday
Freeform will show family-friendly films each night during the month of October.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - October is here, which means it’s officially time for Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween.'
Freeform’s annual roster of spooky flicks includes classics like Hocus Pocus, which will air 14 times this month, and new additions like Hotel Transylvania.
Check out what’s airing on the first five days below:
Thursday, Oct. 1
12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
3:00 p.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
5:00 p.m. Casper (1995)
7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Friday, Oct. 2
11:00 a.m. The Goonies
1:30 p.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
3:05 p.m. Casper (1995)
5:10 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
7:15 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:55 p.m. Beetlejuice
12:00 a.m. The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror
Saturday, Oct. 3
7:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
7:30 a.m. The Goonies
10:00 a.m. Ghostbusters
12:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
3:05 p.m. Beetlejuice
5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
7:20 p.m. The Addams Family
9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values
11:30 p.m. The Craft
Sunday, Oct. 4
7:00 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
9:30 a.m. Ghostbusters II
12:00 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
2:05 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
3:05 p.m. Casper (1995)
5:10 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
7:15 p.m. Addams Family Values
9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
11:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
Monday, Oct. 5
11:30 a.m. Casper (1995)
1:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
4:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
6:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
9:00 p.m. Beetlejuice
12:00 a.m. Boxtrolls
Click here to see the full calendar.
