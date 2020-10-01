Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween’ begins Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - October is here, which means it’s officially time for Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween.'

Freeform’s annual roster of spooky flicks includes classics like Hocus Pocus, which will air 14 times this month, and new additions like Hotel Transylvania.

Freeform will show family-friendly films each night during the month of October.

Check out what’s airing on the first five days below:

Thursday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3:00 p.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

5:00 p.m. Casper (1995)

7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Friday, Oct. 2

11:00 a.m. The Goonies

1:30 p.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

3:05 p.m. Casper (1995)

5:10 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

7:15 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:55 p.m. Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror

Saturday, Oct. 3

7:00 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

7:30 a.m. The Goonies

10:00 a.m. Ghostbusters

12:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

3:05 p.m. Beetlejuice

5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. The Addams Family

9:25 p.m. Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. The Craft

Sunday, Oct. 4

7:00 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 a.m. Ghostbusters II

12:00 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

2:05 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

3:05 p.m. Casper (1995)

5:10 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

7:15 p.m. Addams Family Values

9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Monday, Oct. 5

11:30 a.m. Casper (1995)

1:30 p.m. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

4:00 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

6:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II

9:00 p.m. Beetlejuice

12:00 a.m. Boxtrolls

Click here to see the full calendar.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.