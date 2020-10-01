Get a haircut for a good cause with KARM and Alchemy Salon

Advertisement

Crops growing at the Berea program garden
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Could you use a little trim? Well, you’ll soon be able to get one while serving a good cause.

The Alchemy Salon in Knoxville will be hosting a “Cut-A-Thon” to help raise money for KARM’s Berea program garden. The Berea program assists the homeless by providing them with skills and training for employment. Students involved in the Berea program tend to the garden daily, growing fresh fruits and vegetables for others in the program.

Co-Owner of the Alchemy Salon Courtney Cunningham says she’s thankful the salon has a way to give back to the community.

“All of the stylists here are just gonna be doing 30-45 minute hair cuts. We’re just gonna be cutting hair and trying to raise all of the money that we can," says Cunningham

Haircuts during the event will be $25 with all proceeds going directly to Berea for gardening supplies.

Jeffery Crick, program director of Berea, says the garden holds a deeper meaning to their students, and it’s heartwarming to see people step up to help.

“The men and women who are able to experience this and play a part in it, kind of mirrors their own lives. They’re starting from nothing and they’re doing the footwork and the groundwork to move forward," says Crick.

The Cut-A-Thon takes place on October 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment for the event, or just to donate, you can call the salon directly at (865) 588-4247.

