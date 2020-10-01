Advertisement

How to win ‘Volgater of the Game’ and $500 from Food City

Tailgating is a storied tradition on Rocky Top and now ‘Volgating’ moves the tradition from campus to your home and there’s a twist: the most creative tailgate could win Food City’s Volgater of the Game.
Food City is holding a 'Volgater of the Game' competition for at-home tailgates. Winners could get a $500 Food City gift card.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first home game of the season brings a unique opportunity to Vol fans who are tailgating from home.

At-home tailgate displays and decorations that catch the eye of judges could earn the organizer the Food City Volgater of the Game title. The winner gets a $500 Food City gift card.

To enter, capture and submit a photo or 30 second video of your at-home tailgate experience.

Submissions will be accepted on game day, Friday, October 2, starting at noon!

Food City asks fans to wear masks and practice social distancing when filming or taking photographs in the company of people outside their same household.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

