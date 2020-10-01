“I think about you all the time:” Joel Guy Jr. contacts best friend from jail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Michael McCracken, Joel Guy Jr.'s former best friend and college roommate took the stand in Guy Jr.'s murder trial Wednesday.

McCracken said he lived with Guy at a boarding school they attended together called Lousiana School for Math Science and the Arts, a school for exceptional students. They both graduated in 2006.

According to McCracken, Guy attended George Washington University for one semester before attending Louisiana State University.

McCracken said he never met Guy’s father and only met Guy’s mother one time over the course of their ten-year relationship. McCracken said no family members ever called or sent letters to Guy except his mother.

McCracken described Guy as “socially awkward.” He said the older Guy got the more withdrawn he became.

“There were weeks where you would barely see him at all,” McCracken said.

McCracken said Guy had friends during high school and early college, but by the time McCracken left Baton Rouge, Guy had no friends at all and was pulling away from McCracken as well.

A portion of a phone call from Guy to McCracken was played in the courtroom:

Joel Guy Jr.: “Consider me dead and move on with your life. I genuinely want you to be happy... Why did I do this blah blah blah...I just did word vomit at you.”

McCracken: “It hurts my heart... You’ve been my best friend for my entire adult life, and I don’t know if that will ever change because of what you did... I’m not totally surprised. I don’t know what to say... Just angry and lost and confused and disappointed and upset, and I’m mourning you like you’re dead even though I’m talking to you on the phone. It’s taking everything I have to process and maintain my sanity.”

Joel Guy Jr.: “I just... I think about you all the time. You were the only good thing in my life.”

....

Joel Guy Jr.: “So it’s not like the manager is going to be throwing my s*** out on the street any time soon.”

McCracken: “How did you manage that? That’s a lot of money.”

Joel Guy Jr.: “Yeah, one of the last things my mother did was pay that, so.”

Joel Guy Jr. faces charges of two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of felony murder, and two counts of abuse of a corpse.

