Investigation underway after Tennessee woman found lying dead, bloody in street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) - Officials with the Memphis Police Department are investigating after a woman was found dead in the middle of the road Thursday morning.

According to police, the woman was found lying in the street, covered in blood with no clothing. Officers on the scene said the woman was unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police the woman was reportedly walking the streets before she collapsed in the road.

Police said the incident is under investigation.

