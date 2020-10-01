Advertisement

Knox County splash pads to stay open through Oct. 11

Mayor Jacobs said he understands the needs and schedules of people are different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Knox County splash pads will remain open until Oct. 11. /(Office of Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced splash pads throughout the county will stay open longer than usual this year.

Splash pads typically open in May and close each year in September. Mayor Jacobs said he understands the needs and schedules of people are different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The splash pads will remain open until October 11.

“I want families to be able to enjoy our outdoor amenities as long as possible,” said Mayor Jacobs. “The weather is holding, so I’m happy we can keep the splash pads open for another week or so.”

The automated water playgrounds are located at three parks in Knox County; Carl Cowan Park (10058 S. Northshore Drive); New Harvest Park (4775 New Harvest Lane) and Powell Station Park (2318 W. Emory Road). They are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

