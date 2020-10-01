Advertisement

KPD looking for suspects accused of assaulting store clerk during attempted robbery

By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 1, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of assaulting a store clerk while attempting to steal a bag of items.

KPD said the suspects can be seen on surveillance video assaulting the employee and then running away from the store after she attempted to stop them from stealing.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is working to identify the pictured suspects, who recently attempted to steal a bag of items...

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Thursday, October 1, 2020

If you recognize the individuals in the photo, or know anything about the incident, you are asked to call 865-215-7137.

