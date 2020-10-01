KPD looking for suspects accused of assaulting store clerk during attempted robbery
If you recognize the individuals in the photo, or know anything about the incident, you are asked to call 865-215-7137.
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of assaulting a store clerk while attempting to steal a bag of items.
KPD said the suspects can be seen on surveillance video assaulting the employee and then running away from the store after she attempted to stop them from stealing.
