Late fall preview Friday and Saturday

A flimsy cold front moves in Thursday. Don't expect much in the way of rain or even clouds. But it will be sharply colder Friday and Saturday.

The rain Sunday is really weak but a few of us will get showers.

Much of next week is slightly warmer and should stay dry.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A weak cold front is about to roll through the area. There will be a couple hours of cloudy weather before noon, but don’t expect much else.

The rain looks incredibly weak and the winds have already slackened. One or two showers will develop high in the Smokies Thursday afternoon – but that’s it.

Apart from that, expect sunshine and a spectacularly beautiful afternoon.

We get real chilly Friday morning. We’re only in the middle 40s in the Valley, and the upper 30s (!!!) are possible up higher. Friday afternoon is nearly 15 degrees below average, only the low-to-mid 60s for the Knoxville region.

LOOKING AHEAD

For the Volunteers kickoff at noon Saturday, we will only be in the 50s! Talk about chilly! Your All Vols forecast looks good by the end of the game, cracking the 60s!

Rain returns late next Sunday into Monday.

After that we have a nice forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.

