Advertisement

Man’s search in Colorado for missing sister ends

By KRDO Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) - An Indiana man, who has been searching for his missing sister in Colorado, is headed home.

Trained dogs alerted authorities to the scent of human remains on three separate properties, but none resulted in leads in the Suzanne Morphew case.

“I guess I’m a little melancholy today because I didn’t find my sister,” Andrew Moorman said Tuesday. His six-day search for his sister came up short.

Morphew went missing on Mother’s Day from Salida. Morphew’s husband Barry claims she left for a bike ride and never came back.

“I don’t think my little sister ever got on a bicycle to begin with, and I think that tells you everything you need to know,” Moorman said.

Contrary to some other reports, none of those properties searched this week belonged to the Morphews.

“That’s my biggest fear if you want the truth of the matter. I don’t think there’s a single d*** witness to this crime,” Moorman said. “I’m going to go home; I miss my family and I’m tired.”

The future of the investigation is in the hands of the Chaffee County Sheriff, FBI, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Coloradans.

“I think the people of Salida are going to carry it on from here, I really do. I wouldn’t be surprised if they’ll be out there searching every day. Every time they go hiking, they’ll be looking,” Moorman said.

Law enforcement is working to determine if several possible pieces of evidence found in the search are connected to Morphew’s case.

“Well, if she could talk to me from beyond, I’d ask her to help me find her, and just that I love her,” Moorman said.

The sheriff says they’ve gotten more than 1,100 hundred tips in the case. They also say they have conducted 180 interviews and spent 4,000 hours investigating Morphew’s disappearance.

Copyright 2020 KRDO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics Headlines

Biden poised to launch in-person canvassing in key states

Updated: moments ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES
After months of avoiding direct contact with voters because of the pandemic, Joe Biden’s campaign is about to launch in-person canvassing efforts across several battleground states.

News

Blount Co. road closed following gas line break

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department has responded to the incident.

WVLT

Cooler for high school football, Vols home opener

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
The cool air may be a bit delayed, but it may require you to keep a jacket around for the next two days.

News

Vol nurses partner with UT to provide game day health screenings

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The volunteers will ensure ushers, first responders, and food and beverage service workers, pass a health check that includes a temperature screen and questions.

News

UT reports less than 80 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The University of Tennessee has reported a significant drop in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks.

Latest News

News

Drive-In at the Midway announces October lineup

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Admission to the screening is free, but moviegoers must register online to gain entrance.

News

Texas officials say 2-3 months until water safe after brain-eating amoeba kills 6-year-old

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said they will continue to test the city’s water once the process is complete to make sure it’s safe.

News

California to study reparations for Black Americans

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Similar proposals have been introduced in Congress for decades but have never passed.

News

Maryville community gathers to walk and pray for the nation

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
More than a hundred people united in Maryville to walk in solidarity and saying prayers for the nation along their way.

News

Tennessee death row inmate dies of natural causes

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said Marlon Kiser, 50, died at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution Wednesday night.

News

Joel Guy Jr trial: Day 3

Updated: 25 minutes ago