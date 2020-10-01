Maryville community gathers to walk and pray for the nation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a hundred people united in Maryville to walk in solidarity and say prayers for the nation along their way. For more than two miles, Pastor Dale Buchanan led people through downtown Maryville.

“It’s not even a church thing, this is a Christian thing,” said Buchanan.

They took stops to hydrate and pray.

“Someone once mentioned the power of prayer comes from the old Greek word ‘dunamis’. And that’s the word we get from dynamite. So when you pray, there’s power available, that’s the communication we have between us and God. We’re so thankful that that power is available,” said Buchanan.

Volunteers carried a banner, and William Robsinson carried a huge cross.

“I’m praying that God will heal our country, and our lands, and what’s been on the hearts of people and turn from the wickedness of our ways today. Look for Christ and put Him first in our lives,” said Robinson.

The cross got people’s attention as they honked while driving by.

“What I feel right now it’s like a baptism before everyone today He shows me His light,” said Robinson.

Others walking said it is a time for reflection and a break from stressors amid the pandemic.

“This has caused us a lot of concerns-everybody… they’re worried about their careers, people worried about their 401(k), their retirement. People are really concerned. When we read the Bible, every time God’s people fell into disarray, they fell into disunity, when they cried out to God, God heard their cry and he came for the benefit. On behalf of His people and He’ll do it again and that’s why we’re praying,” said Buchanan.

