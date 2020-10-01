Advertisement

Maryville school brings home second national award

Foothills Elementary won a second Blue Ribbon Award.
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maryville, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2014, Foothills Elementary set the standard for its students with the first Blue Ribbon award.

Given to schools nationally, the Blue Ribbon award honors schools that exemplify the best in testing, as well as making their students feel included.

“Our motto that we recite every single day on the morning announcements is ‘personal best nothing less’, and we apply that to everything we do. So, if we’re walking through classrooms were saying to kids ‘Is that your personal best?’ so they know that if they do their personal best we’ve won this award,” said Principal Karen Schito.

2020 brought about its second Blue Ribbon award, continuing the tradition Foothills has set.

“It’s just awesome to say and be able to tell the kids the education they’re getting here, we all know how awesome of a school this is,” said April McMurray a mother and teaching assistant.

While students have come and gone, as well as a new principal, one common thread is the elementary school’s assistant principal who has been a part of both of the awards.

“This community embraces education and the importance and the support that we have which allows us to achieve these accomplishments and win these type of awards,” said Rob Hensley.

Hensley joked that his initial reaction to winning the second award was where will they hang the banner.

Now, when he takes a serious look at what this means, he says he’s happy that the school is building a foundation for their students.

“We always look at ourselves and building those foundational skills and getting those kids excited about education and helping them move forward,” said Hensley.

Applications are able to be filled out five years after winning the award.

