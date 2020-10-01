More evidence to be presented in trial of Joel Guy Jr. as court resumes on day 4

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Court resumed Thursday morning as the 26th witness took the stand in the trial of Joel Guy Jr., the man accused of brutally murdering and dismembering his parents in their Knox County home during Thanksgiving weekend 2016.

LIVE video from inside the courtroom:

WATCH: Trial resumes for man accused of killing, dismembering parents at Knox Co. home, WARNING: may contain disturbing details Posted by WVLT on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Jim Brink was the first to testify on Thursday.

Dr. Murray Mark, a forensic anthropologist took the stand. He testified that Dr. Hawes, who performed autopsies on Mr. and Mrs. Guy, asked him to help with the case.

Dr. Mark was asked to explain what he found when examining the skeletal remains of Joel Guy Sr.

