Morristown police searching for missing 38-year-old man

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Police Department asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.

According to police, 38-year-old Nathan Klusman was last seen on Sept. 7.

Klusman is 6′0″ tall, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Klusman’s whereabouts is asked to contact police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

