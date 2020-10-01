Advertisement

Morristown police searching for missing 38-year-old man

According to police, 38-year-old Nathan Klusman was last seen on Sept. 7.
Nathan Timothy Klusman, 38 /
Nathan Timothy Klusman, 38
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Police Department asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.

Klusman is 6′0″ tall, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Klusman’s whereabouts is asked to contact police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

