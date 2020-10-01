Advertisement

N95 mask maker to create 220-job, $25M Tennessee facility

Moldex also plans to build a distribution center on the 21-acre site in Wilson County.
(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A manufacturer of N95 respirator masks plans to set up a $25 million facility in Tennessee that is expected to create more than 200 jobs over the next three years.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development says Moldex-Metric Inc. is creating its first manufacturing center in Tennessee by retrofitting an existing building in Lebanon.

Moldex also plans to build a distribution center on the 21-acre site in Wilson County.

State officials say the company with headquarters in Culver City, California is expanding to meet a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moldex has been manufacturing respirators and hearing protection products for almost four decades.

