NC man used Game of Thrones character names in coronavirus fraud case, prosecutors say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina man accused of fraudulently applying for $6.1 million in coronavirus relief funds has been federally charged.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that 38-year-old Tristan Bishop Pan submitted 14 Paycheck Protection Program loan applications and received more than $1.7 million for fake businesses.

Prosecutors said some of the businesses were named for fictional characters from the television series Game of Thrones and included falsified tax filings and false statements about payroll expenses. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

The Paycheck Protection Program was created to give small businesses forgivable emergency loans during the pandemic.

