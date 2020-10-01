Nextdoor launches treat map to help neighbors safely celebrate Halloween

(WVLT) - The Nextdoor app launched a Treat Map with new features to help neighbors celebrate Halloween safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The app will allow people to add their homes and share plans to decorate, dress up or participate in other low-risk activities. Neighbors can then explore the map to see how other locals are celebrating and plan a festive Halloween night sight-seeing route.

The app will also show neighbors which houses near them will be handing out candy on Halloween.

For more information, click here or download the Nextdoor app.

The CDC encouraged Americans to avoid higher-risk Halloween activities like trick-or-treating in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses. There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween. If you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters,” according to guidance posted Monday on the CDC’s website.

Other higher-risk Halloween activities, according to the CDC, are:

Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household

Using alcohol or drugs , which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors

Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.