One hurt after shooting at Nashville’s Opry Mills mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is hurt after a shooting at Opry Mills Mall in Nashville Wednesday evening, WTVF reports.

Metro Nashville Police said a 19-year-old was critically injured after a shooting took place about 100 yards from the food court.

According to police, the shooting was the result of an altercation between two groups of people in which all individuals were armed.

WTVF reports surveillance video shows the two groups walking toward each other and then one man can be seen drawing his gun and firing his weapon. He reportedly fired three shots toward the others, according to MNPD.

Detectives are working to identify the gunman. Anyone with information on the man pictured below is asked to call 615-742-7463.

